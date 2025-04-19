Anaheim Ducks fire Head Coach Greg Cronin after 2 seasons

article

The Brief The Anaheim Ducks have fired their head coach Greg Cronin after two seasons. The Ducks missed the NHL playoffs for the seventh straight season in 2024-25.



The Anaheim Ducks have fired Head Coach Greg Cronin after two seasons, the team announced on Saturday.

What we know:

The Ducks announced the move on their website on Saturday morning.

The Ducks missed the playoffs for the seventh straight season in 2024-25. They were eliminated from contention back on April 3, after a loss to the Calgary Flames. They finished the season 35-37-10, with back-to-back overtime losses to close out the season.

What they're saying:

In the team's statement, Ducks General Manager Pat Verbeek thanked Cronin "for his tireless work and dedication to the team," adding that "he is responsible in many ways for the improvement we’ve seen from our young core."

