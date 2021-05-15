Albert Pujols to sign with Los Angeles Dodgers, reports say

article

Future hall-of-fame slugger Albert Pujols is expected to join the Los Angeles Dodgers, according to multiple reports.

According to reports from the Los Angeles Times' Jorge Castillo and ESPN's Jeff Passan, the 3-time National League MVP is expected to stay in Southern California after being released by the Los Angeles Angels.

RELATED: Los Angeles Angels release slugger Albert Pujols

While Pujols is nowhere close to having that same power he once had with the St. Louis Cardinals, where he slugged 445 homers before signing the monster 10-year deal with the Halos, the Dodgers could use some veteran leadership from the 41-year-old infielder/DH.

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.

Advertisement

Although most baseball would agree Pujols didn't live up to his megadeal with the Halos, the 10-time all-star gets to not only return to the National League, where he terrorized opposing pitchers for 11 seasons, but he also gets another crack at a World Series run with the Dodgers.