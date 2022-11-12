5 rushed to hospital after possible overdose in Granada Hills
LOS ANGELES - Multiple people were taken to the hospital after a possible overdose at an apartment building in Granada Hills.
The Los Angeles Fire Department was dispatched around 8 a.m. Saturday to 16950 W. Blackhawk St.
Crews arrived and located five people who were in need of medical assistance from a possible drug overdose.
All five were taken to the hospital. The patients were a 26-year-old woman, two 30-year-old women, a 30-year-old man and a 40-year-old man, the department reported.
Their conditions were not immediately known.