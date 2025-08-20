Yosemite National Park ranger fired for hanging transgender flag across El Capitan

The Brief A Yosemite National Park ranger was fired after hanging a transgender pride flag from El Capitan. The park has since implemented a new rule restricting the size of flags and banners in most of the park. Other park employees and visitors who participated in the demonstration are also facing potential disciplinary action or criminal charges.



A Yosemite National Park ranger, Shannon "SJ" Joslin, was fired after hanging a 66-foot wide transgender pride flag from El Capitan.

A group of transgender, queer, and allied climbers unfurled a trans pride flag on El Capitan in Yosemite National Park, Calif., on Tuesday, May 20, 2025. (Photo by Carlos Avila Gonzalez/San Francisco Chronicle via Getty Images) Expand

The backstory:

On May 20, Joslin, a park ranger and biologist, along with a group of seven climbers that included two other rangers, hung a large transgender pride flag from the climbing wall, El Capitan, officials said.

Joslin, who is nonbinary, said they were "really hurting" due to the current administration's policies targeting transgender people and hung the flag as a statement of safety in national parks.

A day after the incident, Acting Superintendent Ray McPadden signed a new rule prohibiting flags or signs larger than 15 square feet in 94% of the park.

This new restriction followed a separate incident in February where demonstrators hung an upside-down American flag on El Capitan to protest the firing of National Park Service employees.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Upside down US flag hung over El Capitan in Yosemite National Park

The other side:

In a statement, National Park Service spokesperson Rachel Pawlitz said officials are working with the U.S. Justice Department to take action against those who violated protest restrictions.

The agencies "are pursuing administrative action against several Yosemite National Park employees and possible criminal charges against several park visitors who are alleged to have violated federal laws and regulations related to demonstrations."

Pawlitz also defended the new restriction, stating that it was needed to preserve the park's wilderness and protect climbers, adding, "We will not tolerate violations of laws and regulations that impact those resources and experiences."

What they're saying:

Joslin stated their firing sends the message that federal workers "must be silent, or you will be eliminated."

They said they hung the flag in their free time as a private citizen.

Pattie Gonia, an environmentalist and drag queen who was part of the group, called the firing unjust and described Joslin as "a respected pillar within the Yosemite community, a tireless volunteer who consistently goes above and beyond."

Joanna Citron Day, a former federal attorney with the advocacy group Public Employees For Environmental Responsibility, noted that flags have long been flown from El Capitan without consequences and that the group is representing Joslin.

Jayson O’Neill from Save Our Parks suggested Joslin’s firing appears to be aimed at deterring employees from expressing their views as the Trump administration pursues cuts to the federal workforce.

What's next:

The two other park rangers involved in the incident are currently on administrative leave pending an investigation.

The U.S. Justice Department and the National Park Service are pursuing administrative action against several park employees and considering criminal charges against several visitors.

While there is no current legal case pending, the advocacy group Public Employees For Environmental Responsibility is representing Joslin.