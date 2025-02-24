Expand / Collapse search

Upside down US flag hung over El Capitan in Yosemite National Park

Published  February 24, 2025 7:06pm PST
California
An upside down American flag was seen on top of El Capitan in Yosemite National Park.

    • The inverted American flag was found over the weekend hanging from El Capitan.
    • The move is to protest the Trump administration's latest move to lay off 1,000 National Park Service employees.

YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK - An upside-down American flag hung over El Capitan in Yosemite National Park drew a lot of attention over the weekend. 

Six demonstrators rappelled down to hang the inverted American flag over the cliff in a stunt to protest the latest moves by the Trump administration.

The Trump administration has laid off around 1,000 National Park Service employees, including custodians, wildlife specialists, and seasonal workers. 

It’s raised concerns about maintenance, safety, and welfare of wildlife in places like Yosemite National Park.

  • Information for this story came from the Associated Press. Pictures were provided by Brittany Colt.

