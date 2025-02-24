Upside down US flag hung over El Capitan in Yosemite National Park

The Brief The inverted American flag was found over the weekend hanging from El Capitan. The move is to protest the Trump administration's latest move to lay off 1,000 National Park Service employees.



An upside-down American flag hung over El Capitan in Yosemite National Park drew a lot of attention over the weekend.

Six demonstrators rappelled down to hang the inverted American flag over the cliff in a stunt to protest the latest moves by the Trump administration.

The Trump administration has laid off around 1,000 National Park Service employees, including custodians, wildlife specialists, and seasonal workers.

It’s raised concerns about maintenance, safety, and welfare of wildlife in places like Yosemite National Park.