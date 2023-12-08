Woodrow Wilson HS in Long Beach placed on lockdown

Expand / Collapse search

By FOX 11 Digital Team
LONG BEACH, Calif. - Woodrow Wilson High School in Long Beach was placed on lockdown Friday following what authorities now believe were unsubstantiated reports of a person with a gun on campus.  

A school official confirmed with FOX 11 that law enforcement is in the process of searching the campus and that students were safe. 

No further information was immediately available. 

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.