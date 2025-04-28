3 arrested in deadly Woodland Hills home invasion

The Brief A man was killed following a home invasion in Woodland Hills early Saturday. With the help of the FBI, three suspects were located in Van Nuys and Glendale. All three suspects face a murder charge and a $2 million bail.



Three suspects were arrested following a deadly home invasion in Woodland Hills over the weekend, officials said.

What we know:

Los Angeles Police Department officers from the Topanga Division were called to a home regarding a death investigation in the 22200 block of De La Osa Street, off Topanga Canyon Boulevard, just before 1 a.m. Saturday, April 26.

Arriving first responders found 47-year-old Aleksandre Modebadze suffering from a head injury. He was declared dead at the scene by Los Angeles City Fire paramedics.

In their investigation, homicide detectives determined three suspects had entered the home. After gaining entry, Modebadze was held captive and assaulted.

Hours later, the suspects were located and taken into custody with the help of the FBI.

The first suspect was taken into custody near Sepulveda and Burbank boulevards in Van Nuys, while the other two suspects were arrested in Glendale.

The suspects have been identified as 38-year-old Paata Kochyashvili, 46-year-old Zaza Otarashvili, and 52-year-old Besiki Khutsishvili.

They each face a murder charge and a $2 million bail.

What you can do:

Anyone with information regarding the homicide or home invasion is asked to contact the Operation Valley Bureau at 818-374-9550 or during non- business hours calls should be directed to 877-527-3247. Tipsters who wish to remain anonymous can call 800-222-8477 or online.