Woman wins $10 million California Lottery jackpot with ticket sold in Anaheim

The Brief The latest round of California Lottery jackpot winners raked in a combined $17 million. Winning tickets were sold in Anaheim, Oxnard, Fresno, Santa Rosa, and Stanton.



Feeling lucky?

For Nora Hammersteadt, it was just another day as she drove home from work when she decided to stop at a liquor store in Anaheim to buy a few California Lottery tickets.

"I’ve won a few thousand dollars playing before, but nothing like this," Hammersteadt shared with the California Lottery. "It was a shocker."

Hammersteadt bought a Royal Riches Scratcher from Anaheim Liquor and ended up winning the top prize of $10 million.

"I was thinking ‘this can’t be real, I must be dreaming!’ I’m going to pinch myself and wake up one of these days," Hammersteadt said.

She was so lucky she won $100 on another game she bought, lottery officials said.

Hammersteadt said she gets to retire two years earlier than planned thanks to her winnings.

Anaheim Liquor also received a $50,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

But Hammersteadt wasn't the only lucky one to strike big.

Here's where the other new millionaires got their tickets.

Fresno

Ogonna Onyeje spent $20 on a Instant Prize Crossword Scratchers game and hit the top jackpot of $2 million.

Onyete purchased the lucky ticket at Shop-N-Go in Fresno.

"I play regularly, and I just stumbled upon a lucky one," Onyeje told the California Lottery. "From time to time, you hear of someone winning big, and I kept believing it would be my time someday. It finally happened!"

The Shop-N-Go also earned a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

Oxnard

Blandina Carranza won the $1 million top prize on a Power 10’s Scratchers bought at Bard Market.

Santa Rosa

Jose Reyes Ayala also hit it rich on a $10 Instant Prize Crossword. His $2 million-winning game was sold at MD Liquor & Food in Santa Rosa, which is also receiving a $10,000 bonus.

Stanton

Marilu Munoz Valazquez has an extra $2 million after winning the top prize on a Multiplier Craze Scratchers from the Marathon gas station in Stanton.