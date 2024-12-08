Woman wins $10 million California Lottery jackpot with ticket sold in Anaheim
LOS ANGELES - Feeling lucky?
For Nora Hammersteadt, it was just another day as she drove home from work when she decided to stop at a liquor store in Anaheim to buy a few California Lottery tickets.
"I’ve won a few thousand dollars playing before, but nothing like this," Hammersteadt shared with the California Lottery. "It was a shocker."
Hammersteadt bought a Royal Riches Scratcher from Anaheim Liquor and ended up winning the top prize of $10 million.
"I was thinking ‘this can’t be real, I must be dreaming!’ I’m going to pinch myself and wake up one of these days," Hammersteadt said.
She was so lucky she won $100 on another game she bought, lottery officials said.
Hammersteadt said she gets to retire two years earlier than planned thanks to her winnings.
Anaheim Liquor also received a $50,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.
But Hammersteadt wasn't the only lucky one to strike big.
Here's where the other new millionaires got their tickets.
Fresno
Ogonna Onyeje spent $20 on a Instant Prize Crossword Scratchers game and hit the top jackpot of $2 million.
Onyete purchased the lucky ticket at Shop-N-Go in Fresno.
"I play regularly, and I just stumbled upon a lucky one," Onyeje told the California Lottery. "From time to time, you hear of someone winning big, and I kept believing it would be my time someday. It finally happened!"
The Shop-N-Go also earned a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.
Oxnard
Blandina Carranza won the $1 million top prize on a Power 10’s Scratchers bought at Bard Market.
Santa Rosa
Jose Reyes Ayala also hit it rich on a $10 Instant Prize Crossword. His $2 million-winning game was sold at MD Liquor & Food in Santa Rosa, which is also receiving a $10,000 bonus.
Stanton
Marilu Munoz Valazquez has an extra $2 million after winning the top prize on a Multiplier Craze Scratchers from the Marathon gas station in Stanton.
The Source: This story was reported with information from the California Lottery.