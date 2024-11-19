Woman rescued from abandoned underground basement in Westlake

The Brief Firefighters rescued a woman who became trapped in an underground basement of a demolished building in Westlake. Officials said for unknown reasons the woman made her way down into an opening leading into a tunnel and could not make it back out. The woman was not injured.



Firefighters rescued a woman who was trapped in an underground abandoned basement of a demolished building in Westlake on Tuesday.

Authorities received a report around 8:20 a.m. that a woman somehow made her way down to an opening leading into a tunnel in the area of 527 S Bixel Street and could not make it back out.

SkyFOX over the scene showed firefighters cutting through lots of rebar in the opening of the confined space.

It appears the woman was able to get down by using a stairwell that was still accessible to the basement.

Two officers with the Los Angeles Police Department were able to reach the woman, but she apparently refused to come out.

Firefighters were able to eventually bring the woman out of the tunnel.

She was not injured.