Woman suspected in Pasadena pickaxe attack due in court

A woman who authorities said was caught on home surveillance video using a pickaxe to smash the windows of a Pasadena home with another woman and baby inside is due in court Wednesday for her arraignment.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: VIDEO: Woman with pickaxe smashes in windows of Pasadena home

The attack occurred at a home in a neighborhood near the intersection of North Sierra Bonita Avenue and East Washington Boulevard.

In the video, the suspect later identified as 65-year-old Beverly Baker is seen carrying a pickaxe as she walks up the driveway before she begins swinging. "She has no emotion, just swinging away," said homeowner Arman Tchoukadarian.

Tchoukadarian said his mother-in-law was babysitting his daughter at the time and that the baby was sleeping by a window. Luckily, his mother-in-law removed her granddaughter from harm’s way right in time.

Police said it appears Baker was suffering from a mental health crisis. However, Tchoukadarian believes it was a hate crime and believes they were targeted because they are Armenian.

Neighbors then helped officers track Baker down after she left the scene. After a 30-minute standoff, she was arrested and now faces a charge of felony vandalism.

Police estimated $20,000 in damages. The home is now boarded up and the victims are currently staying with relatives.

Baker’s arraignment is scheduled for Wednesday morning.

