VIDEO: Woman with pickaxe smashes in windows of Pasadena home

A woman was arrested after home surveillance video she was caught on video allegedly using a pickaxe to bash in the windows of a Pasadena home.

Pasadena Police said they were called to a vandalism call in the 1700 block of Asbury Drive. When officers arrived they found that the woman had already fled the scene. But a camera on the front porch caught the attack on video.

In the video, a woman seen wearing a black top and blue-green skirt is seen wielding a black and yellow pickaxe. The woman then walks down the porch, methodically smashing all the windows along the porch. The damage was more than $20,000, according to police.

Inside the house, a grandmother caring for a six-week-old baby, screaming for help. Arman Tchoukadarian owns the house, he said his mother-in-law felt like she "saw the devil." His baby was sleeping in a bassinet next to one of the window. Luckily, grandma picked her up just in time.

SUGGESTED: 20-year-old man facing murder charges for Porter Ranch crash that killed 2 teens

"The glass shards from these giant windows were literally double her size - right in the bassinet where my daughter was laying. If she was five seconds late, my daughter would no longer be with us," Tchoukadarian said of his mother-in-law.

Tchoukadarian said the attack has shattered his family's sense of safety, as they work to build the new home.

"This is our brand-new home. We're not even done building the house and my wife my kid can't even come home. They're terrified they don't want to come home," he said.

Officers arrested 65-year-old Beverly Baker for the attack. Tchoukadarian said Baker owns several properties in their neighborhood but he'd never seen her before. Tchoukadarian said he believes his family was the target of a hate crime, since he and his family are of Armenian descent.

"This is not normal. Three times she came back swinging that pickaxe, seeing my mother-in-law, seeing my newborn in her hands. Just no remorse," he said.

Baker is scheduled to be arraigned on Wednesday. In the meantime Tchoukadarian has managed to get a temporary restraining order against her.