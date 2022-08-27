Woman stabbed to death in Santa Ana after 'failed dating relationship'

A 40-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly stabbing a woman to death in Santa Ana as a result of a "failed dating relationship," police said Saturday.

The Santa Ana Police Department received a call at 11:41 a.m. Friday about a stabbing in progress in the 200 block of North Gunther Place.

Arriving officers found a 51-year-old woman suffering from a stab wound to the upper body. Orange County Fire Authority paramedics rushed her to a hospital, where she was subsequently pronounced dead.

She was later identified as Santa Ana resident Maria Guadalupe Mota.

Police detained Ignacio Vazquez Morales as a suspect in the death, and said a knife they believe was used in the stabbing was recovered at the scene.

Morales, a resident of Santa Ana, was arrested on suspicion of murder.

Santa Ana police urged anyone with information about the attack to call them at 714-245-8665 or Orange County Crime Stoppers at 855-847-6227.