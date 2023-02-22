Woman shot by LAPD in Silver Lake

article

A woman was shot by Los Angeles Police Department officers in Silver Lake Wednesday night after she allegedly pointed a gun at passing cars, according to officials.

The incident happened around 8 p.m. near on Silver Lake Boulevard near the northbound 101 Freeway, according to LAPD.

The department said the woman was shot after she had been allegedly wandering the street and pointing a gun at cars passing by.

Video from SkyFOX showed first responders on the scene around 8:20 p.m., lifting a person onto a gurney. Officers said the woman was conscious and breathing, but provided no other information on her condition.