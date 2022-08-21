Woman shot and killed near downtown LA; suspect flees on bicycle

A woman in downtown Los Angeles was shot dead this morning by a man who fled the scene on a bicycle, authorities said.

The shooting occurred shortly before 6 a.m. in the area of Seventh Street and Central Avenue, where the victim and suspect were arguing, the Los Angeles Police Department's Media Relations Division reported.

The suspect pulled out a gun and shot the woman during the course of the argument, then fled.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information about the shooting was urged to call the LAPD's Central Station at 213-486-6606 or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.