Mom of 2 says she was beaten, robbed after leaving a restaurant's World Cup watch party in Long Beach

The Brief A Long Beach mother of two says she was attacked and robbed while walking to her car after a World Cup watch party, suffering multiple serious injuries. Silva said no one stopped to help or called 911 after the attack, and the robber fled with her purse, identification, credit cards and keys. Long Beach police said the robbery remains under investigation as Silva hopes someone comes forward with information about the suspect.



A 34-year-old mother of two says she was badly beaten and robbed while walking to her car after a World Cup watch party at a restaurant in Long Beach, leaving her with broken teeth, a fractured finger and other serious injuries.

The attack happened last Thursday night after Mexico's World Cup victory over Korea. Jennifer Silva said she was leaving Hooters and walking back to her vehicle while wearing a Mexico soccer jersey when she was ambushed.

"I was not just mugged. I was viciously attacked," Silva said.

Silva said she does not know why she was targeted.

"I don't know why I was targeted that night. I did have a jersey on," she said.

She said she remembers someone grabbing her bag before she was thrown to the ground.

"I just remember being approached, tugging on my bag, and being on the floor and seeing my teeth on the ground," Silva said.

Photos taken after the attack show extensive injuries. Silva said she suffered a fractured finger, a dislocated wrist, broken teeth, bruises and scrapes.

What has stayed with her just as much as the assault, she said, is what happened afterward.

Silva said several people walked by while she was bleeding, but no one stopped to help or called 911.

"It just hurts that this could happen around people and no one helped me. No one called the cops. No one called an ambulance for me. I wandered around for who knows how long with my mouth full of blood, unable to stop the bleeding, with no teeth," Silva said.

She eventually made it to a hospital, where doctors confirmed the severity of her injuries.

"That's when I knew my injuries were severe," she said.

One week later, World Cup watch parties continue to draw large crowds in downtown Long Beach. Some fans who spoke with FOX 11 said they were shocked to learn about the attack.

"I feel bad for the lady," one person said.

"I hope they find whoever did it," another added.

Silva said the robber escaped with her purse, credit cards, identification and the keys to both her car and her home.

"This person has the keys to my home. This person could just come to my house and take my car," she said.

Now recovering from her injuries, Silva said she hopes someone comes forward with information that helps investigators identify the suspect.

Asked what she would say to the person who attacked her, Silva responded, "Why me? You didn't even get anything. I don't understand why I got this."

Long Beach police said the robbery remains under investigation.

A GoFundMe page has been launched for Silva's long road to recovery. Those looking to help can click here.