French bulldog reunited with owner after more than two years

The Brief Yasmin Haezeart lost her French bulldog Havoc in January 2023. In her quest to find him, Haezeart became an advocate to help others locate their missing pets. After showing up at an Apple Valley home, Havoc's microchip was scanned, and he was recently reunited with his mom.



A San Fernando Valley woman was recently reunited with her missing French bulldog after more than two years. In the countless hours Yasmin Haezeart spent looking for her pup, she became an animal advocate and helped others find their missing pets.

Now, she and her dog are finally back together.

PREVIOUS: LA woman quits job, now on mission to find her missing French bulldog while rescuing other dogs

French bulldog goes missing

The backstory:

Haezeart's French bulldog Havoc went missing on Jan. 13, 2023. Havoc was with Haezeart's mom, when he ran off the family's property.

Havoc was then quickly picked up. Haezeart believes he was stolen. She took off work for months to search for the pup, but turned up nothing. Through her efforts, she was even able to help others find their missing pets.

What we know:

Then, just last week, Havoc showed up at an Apple Valley family's home. The residents took Havoc and brought him in. They got him to get his microchip scanned, and found out he'd been reported missing.

That's when officials contacted Haezeart and the two were finally reunited.

What we don't know:

It's not clear what Havoc got up to for the last two years. Haezeart believes that he was stolen, and then somehow came to live with a family in San Bernardino County, but doesn't have any other information.

Emotional reunion

Havoc's emotional reunion with his mom was captured on video on Friday, March 14, after nearly 800 days apart. Havoc sprinted to Haezeart, jumping into her lap and giving her kisses, while Haezeart, emotional, smothered Havoc with love.

What they're saying:

Haezeart called the reunion a "miracle," and is so happy to have Havoc back after all her searching.

"When he saw me, he recognized me right away. What you don't see on that video was my P.O.V. and my point of view, which I think is way better, because he was in her arms, and as soon as he saw me, he was fighting to get out of her arms," Haezeart said. "And it's just a miracle. It's a miracle that he ended up on the right people's front lawn. It's a miracle that he was able to escape. Like. Almost like he was looking for me, too."

What's next:

Havoc is now back home with Haezeart and two other dogs she adopted since Havoc went missing. One is another French bulldog who she's named doppelgänger, since he looks very similar to Havoc, and another is named Mayhem.