Woman killed, man injured after car plows into Moreno Valley home

A woman was killed and a man was hospitalized after an SUV crashed through the front yard and into the garage of a Moreno Valley home late Monday night, officials said.

The incident was reported around 11:15 p.m. in the 11000 block of Indian Street near the intersection of Ironwood Avenue.

Riverside County sheriff’s officials said the driver of an SUV was traveling westbound on Indian St. when he crossed into the opposite lane and crashed through the fencing of the home and ended up between a pickup truck in the driveway and the garage.

Firefighters used the Jaws of Life to pull a man and a woman from the wreckage. The driver was rushed to a hospital, while the passenger was declared dead at the scene by authorities.

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.

Mary Helen Navarro, the resident who was home at the time of the collision, said she’s thankful her grandchildren were not home at the time.

"I’m thankful that nobody else got hurt other than the people that were in there," she said. "If I could change things, nobody would’ve got hurt. It’s sad that the lady did lose her life. We have a lot of damage here and I don’t know how long it’s going to be until I get into my house."

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Tune in to FOX 11 Los Angeles for the latest Southern California news.

Advertisement



