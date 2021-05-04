Woman found dead inside home in Irvine, police say

article

A homicide investigation is underway in Irvine Tuesday afternoon.

The Irvine Police Department responded to a call from a home in Irvine. Upon arrival, officers found a woman's body inside the home.

Two men who were home during the investigation were taken into custody. Police, however, did not say if the two men were identified as suspects or if they had anything to do if the woman's death in the first place.

SkyFOX is heading to the scene to gather more information.