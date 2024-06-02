Woman found dead in Huntington Beach

A homicide investigation is underway in Huntington Beach after a woman was found dead inside a home.

About 2:30 p.m. Friday, Huntington Beach police responded to a residence on the 1100 block of England Street on a report of a possible suspicious death, according to the department. Upon arrival, officers went inside the home and discovered a deceased woman.

Detectives from the HBPD Major Crimes Unit immediately responded to the scene and continued the investigation. Evidence at the residence indicated the death was a homicide.

The suspect remains outstanding, but detectives said they believe there is no ongoing public threat.

The woman's name was withheld pending family notification.