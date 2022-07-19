Woman falls to her death from Vincent Thomas Bridge in San Pedro

article

A woman fell to her death from the Vincent Thomas Bridge in San Pedro Tuesday evening.

Los Angeles Fire Department firefighters were called about 6:55 p.m. to the area of the bridge on reports of a possible jumper and found the woman had "plummeted to her death" prior to their arrival, according to the department's Nicholas Prange.

SUGGESTED: Man in custody after climbing Vincent Thomas Bridge

The woman's name was withheld pending notification of her next of kin, and events leading to her falling from the bridge were under investigation.

The westbound lanes of the Vincent Thomas Bridge were closed for an unknown duration as authorities investigated the woman's death.