Man climbs bridge in San Pedro, traffic stopped: CHP

A masked man climbed one of the towers of Vincent Thomas Bridge in San Pedro in the Los Angeles Harbor Sunday afternoon, according to California Highway Patrol, shutting down traffic in both directions.

Calls about a masked man began coming in around 1:15 p.m., according to CHP. Authorities say the man parked his car on the bridge, got out and began climbing the tower. He eventually made his way all the way to the top.

SUGGESTED: Accused carjacker killed in shooting involving Long Beach police

Both CHP and Port Police are working to get the man down.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.