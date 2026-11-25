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The Brief Surveillance video shows a man dragging a woman through a hallway and down stairs in West Hollywood. Deputies detained Kameron McCoy, 29, who allegedly left the scene in the woman’s car and abandoned it nearby. McCoy faces charges linked to kidnapping, spousal assault and interference with a wireless communication device, LASD said.



LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. – Horrifying surveillance video shows a man dragging a woman through a hallway and down a flight of stairs in West Hollywood.

What we know:

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department responded to a call from the 800 block of Westbourne Drive around 11:30 p.m. PT on Nov. 15. Upon arrival, deputies were told that an alleged kidnapping had taken place in what may have also been a case of domestic assault.

The assault and kidnapping suspect, 29-year-old Kameron McCoy, left the scene in the woman's car and eventually ditched her vehicle after parking it on a nearby street.

McCoy was eventually found and detained, LASD said.

What's next:

Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan Hochman's office filed charges linked to kidnapping, spousal assault and interference with a wireless communication device against McCoy, LASD said.