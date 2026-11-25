Woman dragged through hallway in West Hollywood kidnapping case
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LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. – Horrifying surveillance video shows a man dragging a woman through a hallway and down a flight of stairs in West Hollywood.
What we know:
The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department responded to a call from the 800 block of Westbourne Drive around 11:30 p.m. PT on Nov. 15. Upon arrival, deputies were told that an alleged kidnapping had taken place in what may have also been a case of domestic assault.
The assault and kidnapping suspect, 29-year-old Kameron McCoy, left the scene in the woman's car and eventually ditched her vehicle after parking it on a nearby street.
McCoy was eventually found and detained, LASD said.
What's next:
Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan Hochman's office filed charges linked to kidnapping, spousal assault and interference with a wireless communication device against McCoy, LASD said.
The Source: This report references information provided by the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.