The Brief Construction has begun on a $2.3 million project to install an 8-foot-tall metal fence around MacArthur Park. Supporters hope the fence will improve safety, while critics worry it will make the park less inclusive. The park will remain open during construction, which is scheduled to continue through fall 2027.



Construction is officially underway on the $2.3 million project to install perimeter fencing around MacArthur Park in Los Angeles’ Westlake neighborhood.

What we know:

Crews along West 6th Street have begun putting up temporary chain-link barriers as an initial step. Workers on site told FOX 11 on Tuesday that eventually crews will install an 8-foot-tall metal fence around the perimeter.

"It's temporary for now, and eventually we're going to put the new fence, which is going to be 8 feet tall," said one construction crew member working at the site.

In a board report, the Board of Recreation and Park Commissioners stated, "The intent of the fencing is not to limit access, but rather to create a safer, more welcoming, and better-managed environment for park visitors and nearby residents."

The perimeter fencing is being installed in phases. Many hope it will help curb ongoing issues with crime, open-air drug use and encampments.

According to the MacArthur Park Neighborhood Council, once the project is complete, the park can be closed at night and reopened each morning.

The fencing initiative follows massive federal raids conducted at MacArthur Park earlier this year, which targeted gang leaders, drug dealers and illicit activity in the area.

What they're saying:

While critics argue that enclosing the space will alter the park's open feel and make it less inclusive, many local visitors and workers expressed strong support for the added security.

"This is good. I like it," said one community member. Another local visitor added, "I think it will be better. It will take people out of drugs. It will bring more people to the park."

Elizabeth Garcia, who frequently walks her Maltese in the area, echoed those sentiments.

"I love it. I think everyone will feel safer," Garcia said. "I work in the area, so it's going to be good for everyone, including the businesses around too, who want to feel safer."

Addressing concerns about accessibility and aesthetics, Garcia noted that fenced parks remain common without losing their community value.

"There are parks that have fences and still serve the purpose of a park, so I'm not concerned about the fence around it," Garcia said. "We'll get used to it and we'll be able to feel safer. That's the goal here."

MacArthur Park will remain open to the public throughout the construction. Construction is scheduled to run through the fall of 2027.