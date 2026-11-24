The Brief Newport Beach businesses and residents are adapting to high tides with reinforced seawalls, concrete barriers and sandbags. The Balboa Fun Zone remained dry during Tuesday’s high tides after flooding in October, while Huntington Beach reported minor flooding. Orange County remains under a coastal flood warning through 1 p.m. Friday, with higher surf and surging tides anticipated Wednesday.



Rising water levels and intense tidal conditions continue to impact the Orange County coastline, forcing local communities to rethink their defenses against coastal flooding.

In Newport Beach, high tides recently reached just over 8 feet. Yet, despite the soaring water levels, local businesses and residents are finding ways to adapt, thanks to major structural upgrades and community flooding prevention efforts.

Shoring up the seawalls

From aboard the Paradiso, an 85-foot vessel operated by Paradiso Yacht Charters, the impact of the rising tides is easy to see. Captain Joe Feese, who oversees the business, points out how the harbor infrastructure has evolved over time.

"You can see where the additional seawall has been added onto the top, and that was done in stages as the ocean was rising, as the high tides were cresting the old original seawalls," Feese explains aboard the Paradiso.

Along the harbor, property after property remains lined with sandbags while work crews actively reinforce protective barriers.

October flooding

The recent precautions come on the heels of significant tidal activity. In October, high tides flooded some low-lying parts of Newport Beach, including the popular Balboa Fun Zone.

During the latest high-tide cycle on Tuesday, however, that same area remained dry.

"So far, it's been a lot better than it was at the worst time in October," says Feese, attributing the improvement to quick action by both the city and the community. "They worked tirelessly to try and shore all that up. For example, they raised concrete barriers and seawalls around here, so they've done a lot to try to keep the water off the streets."

Adaptation across Orange County

Neighboring coastal communities have experienced similar conditions. In nearby Huntington Beach, very minor flooding was reported after the city saw high tide peaking around 8 feet on Tuesday.

City leaders there praised community members for taking coastal warnings seriously and proactively setting up flood barriers.

Back in Newport Harbor, everyday business operations have required some creative workarounds, but business owners remain unfazed.

"We've adapted, and our guests and customers enjoy it," said Feese.

What’s next for the OC coast?

Orange County remains under a coastal flood warning through 1 p.m. Friday. Fire officials warn that higher surf and surging tides are anticipated Wednesday and urge coastal residents to keep flood prevention measures in place.