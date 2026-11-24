The Brief Thomas Markle is facing two counts of possession of child pornography. He faces up to 20 years on each count if convicted. According to the indictment, Markle possessed child sexual abuse materials in the Philippines and at two storage units in Los Angeles. He was arrested earlier this month by federal agents in Florida.



The estranged father of Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle was indicted on two counts of possession of child pornography, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Thomas Wayne Markle, 82, who is currently in federal custody in Florida, faces up to 20 years in prison on each count if convicted, First Assistant U.S. Attorney Bill Essayli said.

What we know:

According to the indictment, filed in Los Angeles federal court, Markle knowingly possessed 35mm film negatives of sexually explicit material involving children under the age of 12. Essayli said federal law enforcement was notified last month that Markle possessed child sexual abuse material in the Philippines and at two storage units in Los Angeles. A search warrant was executed on the storage units and the materials were seized, authorities said.

Markle is expected to be arraigned on the indictment in the coming weeks in downtown Los Angeles. Earlier this month, he cut an electronic monitoring device off his ankle days after his arrest, but was captured hours later.

He was first arrested in Florida after law enforcement officers searched the storage units. During his arrest, he was taken from a senior care center in Lakeland, Florida, by ambulance. A magistrate judge ordered a mental competency exam.

Thomas Markle poses in a booking photo at the Pinellas County Jail on November 10, 2026 in Clearwater, Florida. (Photo by Pinellas County Sheriff's Office via Getty Images)

Dig deeper:

A federal criminal complaint alleges he "kept child sexual abuse material, including sexually explicit photographs of himself with prepubescent girls, in two Los Angeles-area storage units he rented for nearly two decades," according to Essayli's office.

"Inside the units, agents seized approximately 78 items, including slides, film negatives and books that contained suspected ... (child pornography)," prosecutors wrote in the complaint.

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Two images depict an adult man, alleged to be Markle, with a naked prepubescent girl, authorities claim. Other images linked the location to the Philippines and also included Markle with children in various stages of undress, prosecutors allege.

What they're saying:

His daughter, Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, recently said in a statement that she was "deeply distressed" by allegations that a collection of child sexual abuse images had been found at her father's former home. She also revealed that a letter containing "troubling allegations" about him had been sent to police in London in 2019.

"It made troubling and disturbing allegations against my father and I was given assurances that these were being investigated," Meghan said of the letter. "I hope it can now be understood that, despite certain media publications' distortion over the years, any distance from my father and my choice to not allow him to have contact with our children was for one reason: to protect them."