The Brief Burbank police responded twice Monday night to Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center after demonstrators and ICE agents clashed outside the hospital's emergency room. Viral video from the scene shows activists shouting at federal officers and an agent appearing to deploy pepper spray before a Burbank police officer tells the agent to step back. Hospital officials confirmed no employees were injured and patient care remained uninterrupted, Burbank police denied collaborating with ICE—stating officers only intervened to keep the ambulance bay clear.



It was a chaotic scene outside Burbank's Providence St. John's hospital as protesters and ICE agents clashed after agents brought a detainee to the emergency room for treatment.

Burbank police denied Tuesday that officers were collaborating with federal immigration agents during Monday night's confrontation, saying officers were called twice to the facility to prevent demonstrators from blocking the hospital's ambulance bay.

The incident comes just over two weeks after FOX 11 covered a similar scene outside Adventist Health White Memorial in Boyle Heights, where ICE agents also took a detainee for medical treatment.

What we know:

Viral videos from Monday show a tense scene outside the Burbank emergency room, where hospital officials confirmed that ICE agents brought in a detainee for treatment.

Activists with Union del Barrio and the Community Self Defense Coalition (CSDC) went to the hospital after Union del Barrio said it received reports from community members that ICE agents had gone into the medical facility and "possibly assaulted medical workers at the hospital then threatened to 'take everyone in the (ER) waiting room.'"

"A lot of people who were in the waiting room, waiting to receive important medical services ran out, because they were afraid," Clemen Avalos of Union del Barrio told FOX 11.

"When people in the ER waiting room heard the verbal threat from the ICE agents, many of them ran out of the hospital," Union del Barrio added in a statement. "This is highly concerning because we do not know what kind of medical treatment these people needed before they decide to leave the hospital due to their fear of possibly being kidnapped."

Video from the scene shows activists shouting and filming federal officers with cellphones. One clip shows what appears to be a federal agent using pepper spray and pushing someone, while a Burbank police officer tells the agent, "You get back."

Avalos alleged that federal agents disrupted hospital operations and threatened medical workers.

"They should be able to do that without the fear of ICE agents going in and threatening the medical workers which is another thing that they did, they threatened medical workers," Avalos said.

What they're saying:

In a statement Tuesday, Providence Saint Joseph officials acknowledged "the community's concerns about last night's activity on our campus," but denied claims that any staff members were harmed.

"Contrary to comments circulating online, we can confirm that no nurse or other employee was injured," hospital officials said. "Our employees, physicians and patients remained safe throughout the brief event. Patient care remained uninterrupted, and the Emergency Department remained open for patients throughout the evening."

Burbank Police Statement

According to Lt. Brent Fekety of the Burbank Police Department, officers were first called by hospital staff around 6:30 p.m. Monday after demonstrators "followed the ICE agents to the hospital, where they gathered outside the emergency room, used noise-amplifying devices, and blocked the ambulance bay. Their actions prevented emergency medical personnel from bringing patients requiring immediate medical attention into the facility."

Fekety said officers restored order and left, but were called back an hour later "due to demonstrators blocking the ambulance bay."

"Officers directed the demonstrators to move from the ambulance bay to the public sidewalk along Buena Vista Street, restoring access for emergency medical personnel," Fekety said in a statement.

Fekety insisted that the Burbank Police Department does not collaborate with ICE in carrying out immigration enforcement, noting, "The department does not have the legal authority to prevent federal agents from taking lawful enforcement action or interfering with federal agents."

"The department respects and supports the constitutional rights of individuals to peacefully assemble and express their views," Fekety added. "However, such activities must be conducted lawfully. Assaulting officers, blocking an ambulance bay, and interfering with emergency medical personnel attempting to bring patients into a hospital can jeopardize public safety and will not be tolerated."