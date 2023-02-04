Woman doused with lighter fluid and lit on fire; police searching for suspect

Police in Riverside County are searching for the suspect who lit a woman on fire.

Beaumont Police responded to a home in the 36000 block of Olea Ct. for a welfare check the morning of Feb. 3.

The reporting party told police she was contacted by a friend who reported she had been doused with lighter fluid, lit on fire by her domestic partner then taken to a home in the Olivewood community.

Officers then responded to that address and found the victim serious burns to over 30% of her body. The woman was transported to the hospital for care.

Police identified the suspect as 38-year-old Nicholas Norman. A search warrant was issued at a home in the 600 block of Alto Avenue, where police found evidence associated with the attack, however, Norman was not located.

Police are currently searching for him. Norman is wanted on charges of attempted murder, mayhem, arson, and torture.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Corporal Chapparosa at 951-769-8500. You can remain anonymous by sending a tip to Crime Stoppers at crimetips@beaumontpd.org.