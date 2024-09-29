Mother allegedly stabbed to death by boyfriend in Simi Valley

An investigation is underway after a mother was allegedly stabbed to death by her boyfriend in Simi Valley.

It happened Friday just after 6 p.m. at a home in the 800 block of California Avenue, according to the Simi Valley Police Department.

Officers responded to the scene after a girl called 911 to report her mother, 34-year-old Jessica Tinoco, was being stabbed by her live-in boyfriend, 34-year-old Raymond Rivas.

Rivas was arrested by police at the home. Tinoco suffered multiple stab wounds to her face, chest, and abdomen. She was taken to the hospital where she died from her injuries.

Rivas was booked into the Ventura County Main Jail on charges of murder. He was also placed on hold for violating probation, authorities said, since he was on post-release community supervision at the time of the crime.

Are you or someone you know a recent survivor of domestic violence? Help is available. You can reach the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-7233.