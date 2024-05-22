Woman allegedly assaulted while jogging on Fontana trail

An investigation is underway in Fontana after a woman says she was assaulted while jogging along a popular trail.

The alleged assault happened May 18 around 3:42 p.m. in the 4100 block of Foxborough Drive.

The suspect has not been located. He is described as a man about 25 years old, with blonde hair.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact investigators at the Fontana Sheriff's Station. Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463).



