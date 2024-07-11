Woman accused of scamming seniors desperate for affordable housing out of thousands

Police arrested a woman for scamming seniors who were looking for affordable housing in Glendale out of thousands of dollars.

Officials said Sima Karapetyan pretended to be part of the Glendale Housing Authority and had been targeting seniors for at least three years, scamming at least 11 people. She also allegedly used the fact that she speaks Armenian to gain victims' trust, including immigrants.

"She promised placement in an affordable housing project or placement on our section eight program, which is a rental assistance program to qualified applicants," said Peter Zovak, Glendale's Assistant Director of Community Development.

City officials say that as far back as 2021, Karapetyan used social media and frequented public aid offices to find her victims. She allegedly told her victims that she was with the Glendale Housing Authority, and could help them for a fee. One victim allegedly paid her $4,000 to jump the line for those looking for a unit.

"Here in Glendale, there is no shortcut to affordable housing," said Zovak. "We have a strict and controlled process in which people [can] qualify, apply, be selected for that." There is also no fee to apply for affordable housing units.

Karapetyan allegedly told her victims she could her victims an edge in what is a very competitive market. For example, the city of Glendale received 3,000 applications for the 127-unit housing complex scheduled to open next week.

"People are desperate, and we understand that people are desperate, whether it's for housing or any other type of assistance," said Zovak. "So we understand why people would succumb to thinking that, ‘Maybe I could pay something and get fast tracked into it.’"

That desperation is why offiicals like Zovak are worried scams like the ones Karapetyan is accused of running are becoming more common.

"Don't fall for these scams," Zovak said. "You shouldn't have to pay for anything related to affordable housing to apply."

Since Glendale Police announced Karapetyan's arrest, more victims have come forward. She's been charged with theft by deception and is being held on $450,000 bail. Officials said anyone who was approached by her or gave her money should contact the Glendale Police Department.