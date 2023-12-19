Winter storm: Flood watch issued for parts of SoCal

As rain continues to move into Southern California, a flood watch was issued for Los Angeles, Ventura, Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties.

The flood watch will be in effect from 10 p.m. Tuesday to 4 a.m. Friday and extensive roadway flooding, especially in low-lying areas, and flooding of creeks and streams are expected.

Flash flooding will also be a risk in recently burned areas. There will also be a strong potential for rock slide and mudslide activity in canyon and mountain roadways.

Rainfall estimates are for 2 to 4 inches for most of Los Angeles County. Rainfall rates of 0.3 to 0.6 inches per hour are expected in some areas.

As of 4 a.m. Tuesday, 0.2 inches of rain was reported in La Canada Flintridge, 0.14 inches at Hansen Dam, 0.13 inches in Northridge and 0.51 inches at Crystal Lake.

City News Service contributed to this report