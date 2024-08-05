Windsor Hills crash: 'Slauson 6' killed in the fiery wreck remembered two years later

Two years ago, a tragic car crash at the intersection of Slawson and La Brea claimed the lives of six people when a traveling nurse ran a red light. Sunday afternoon, family and friends gathered to honor the victims with a memorial.

Six people were killed in the July 31, 2022, accident, including 23-year-old Asheray Ryan, her infant son Alonzo, her unborn son, her boyfriend Reynold Lester, Natasha Lewis, and Lynette Noble. Police said that Nicole Lorraine Linton, a travel nurse from Houston, ran a red light and plowed her speeding Mercedes through a busy intersection in Windsor Hills causing a deadly crash.

During the memorial, doves were released one by one, symbolizing the lives lost.

"It was such a beautiful moment," FOX 11's Laura Diaz said as she described the emotional scene. "A lot of noise there at that busy street corner, but there was reverence about what took place here today."

Family members expressed their grief and determination for justice. "If she would have issued an apology, was there some type of letter and remorse just to address us? But she hasn't done any of that. So justice is our number one priority," said one of the sisters of a victim. Another added, "Cherish your loved ones because your life can change. It can be altered in a second. Just every single moment you have, tell them you love them."

Two years later, this trial still has to come to the courts, but that could be months, even years away.

The families and the community remain resolute in their quest for justice, ensuring that the memory of their loved ones continues to be honored and remembered.