Wind advisory extended until Monday in Los Angeles County

The strong winds that have been battering the Southland for the better part of a week are expected to continue Monday, forecasters said Sunday.

A wind advisory was extended until 3 p.m. Monday for the mountains --including the Santa Monica Range -- the coast, the downtown Los Angeles area, the San Fernando and Santa Clarita valleys.

Morning gusts are expected to reach as high as 60 mph in the mountains, according to the National Weather Service.

Some of the strongest winds are expected along Interstate 5 in the Grapevine.

The winds will blow around unsecured objects and make driving difficult, especially for high-profile vehicles. The Weather Service also warned that tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

Gusts up to 50 mph are expected in the San Fernando Valley, and 40 mph in the coastal areas and downtown.

