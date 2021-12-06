11-year-old boy dies, 9-year-old girl hospitalized in 2 separate shootings in Wilmington

article

A series of shootings killed a young boy and left a 9-year-old girl injured in Wilmington.

The Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD) and Police Department (LAPD) responded to a call in the 1400 block of East Denni Street a little after 4:45 p.m. Monday. Emergency crews also responded to a shooting 800 block of North Eubank Avenue.

Officials say the gunfire killed an 11-year-old boy and left a 9-year-old girl and a 25-year-old woman hospitalized.

LAPD later confirmed the two shootings were related.

The shooting suspect's identity has not been released as of Monday night.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

