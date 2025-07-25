Expand / Collapse search

Willowbrook police chase ends in crash, 2 LAPD officers injured

Published  July 25, 2025 10:58pm PDT
Los Angeles County
Two Los Angeles Police Department officers were injured after a police chase ended in a crash in Willowbrook.

The Brief

    • A police chase ended with a crash in Willowbrook on Friday.
    • An LAPD patrol vehicle was involved in the crash.
    • Two officers were hurt, and two people were hospitalized, but it's not clear if the two hospitalized were officers.

LOS ANGELES - A police chase ended with a crash in Willowbrook Friday night, injuring two Los Angeles Police Department officers. 

What we know:

LAPD officers were in a high-speed chase on Friday, in pursuit of a reckless driver

Around 10 p.m. officers were heading south on Mona Boulevard near the 105 Freeway, when their patrol car crashed. Two officers were hurt in the crash. 

Paramedics took two people to the hospital. 

What we don't know:

The driver officers were chasing is still on the run. 

It wasn't clear what caused the officers to crash, or if the two people taken to the hospital were officers.

No other information was immediately available.

The Source: Information in this story is from the Los Angeles Police Department.

