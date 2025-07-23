Driver surrenders after police chase through South LA

The Brief Police chased a stolen SUV through South Los Angeles on Wednesday night. The driver reportedly drove over several spike strips, before pulling over in the Florence neighborhood. After a 10-minute standoff, the driver surrendered to police.



Police arrested a person believed to have stolen an SUV, leading a police chase through South Los Angeles on Wednesday.

What we know:

Reports of a pursuit came in around 7:30 p.m. with reports of a stolen SUV.

The driver hit speeds of over 50 mph on side streets, and reportedly drove over multiple spike strips, before pulling over around 8:15 in the Florence neighborhood of South LA.

The driver refused to get out of the car for at least 10 minutes. SkyFOX appeared to show someone in the passenger's seat. That person opened the door several times before eventually getting out of the SUV and surrendering to officers.

That was apparently the only person in the car.

What we don't know:

No other information was immediately available.