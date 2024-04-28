Williams Sonoma labeled Chinese-made merchandise American made; ordered to pay over $3M

article

Williams-Sonoma has been ordered to cough up more than $3 million in civil penalties after falsely claiming its products were made in the USA when they were actually made in China.

"Williams-Sonoma claimed its products were made in the United States even though they were made in China," FTC Chair Lina M. Khan said. "Williams-Sonoma’s deception misled consumers and harmed honest American businesses."

The Justice Department , together with the Federal Trade Commission (FTC), announced in a press release on Friday that the high-end kitchen store agreed to a $3,175,387 settlement.

"Today’s record-setting civil penalty makes clear that firms committing Made-in-USA fraud will not get a free pass," Khan said.

The Justice Department and the FTC alleged that William-Sonoma Inc., the parent company that owns Williams-Sonoma Home, Pottery Barn, Pottery Barn Kids, Pottery Barn Teen, PBTeen, West Elm and Rejuvenation, violated the terms of a 2020 FTC order requiring the retailer to tell the truth about whether the products it sells are Made in USA .

Along with paying the fine, the company was required to admit the truth about their alleged lies about their product's manufacturing.

The order also required William-Sonoma Inc. to keep records of the product's manufacturing for future reporting to government agencies.

The latest infraction came after the FTC sued William-Sonoma in 2020.

The FTC said that William-Sonoma Inc. advertised several product lines as being all or almost all made in the U.S. under its Goldtouch, Rejuvenation, Pottery Barn Teen and Pottery Barn Kids brands.

Williams-Sonoma Inc. did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

