Excessive Heat Warning
until MON 8:00 PM PDT, Antelope Valley, Apple and Lucerne Valleys, Coachella Valley, Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range, Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley, Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley, Orange County Coastal, Orange County Inland, Riverside County Mountains, San Bernardino County Mountains, San Bernardino County-Upper Colorado River Valley, San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire, Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills, Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area, Ventura County Coastal Valleys, Ventura County Mountains
4
Excessive Heat Warning
from SAT 10:00 AM PDT until SUN 8:00 PM PDT, Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands, Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles, Ventura County Coast
Red Flag Warning
from SUN 6:00 PM PDT until MON 10:00 PM PDT, Los Angeles County Mountains / Angeles National Forest
Red Flag Warning
until SUN 6:00 PM PDT, Riverside County Mountains-Including The San Jacinto Ranger District Of The San Bernardino National Forest, San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys - The Inland Empire

Wildfire sparks near Yucaipa, evacuation orders issued

By Alexi Chidbachian
Published 
Yucaipa
FOX 11

YUCAIPA, Calif. - As a heatwave hits Southern California over Labor Day weekend, firefighters are on high alert working to contain a wildfire in San Bernardino County.

The El Dorado Fire sparked Saturday afternoon on the 37000 block of Oak Glen Rd. in Yucaipa and has burned 800 acres. 

Fire officials say the fire is burning at a moderate to dangerous rate of speed. 
An evacuation order is effect for residents West of E. Potato Canyon, as well as residents in the Oak Glen community from Oak Glen Rd through to Wildwood Canyon Rd. and Mountain Home Village, Forest Falls and the eastern portion of Yucaipa.

An evacuation warning is also in effect for the Yucaipa bench area. An evacuation center has been set at Yucaipa Community Center.

Officials with the San Bernardino National Forest say a portion of the San Gorgonio Wilderness is closed. Hikers in the Vivian Creek, San Bernardino Peak and Momyer trailheads are being advised to stop their trip and head back to their vehicles. 

Smoke from the fire can be seen from Big Bear.

The US Forest Service has set up a unified command with Cal Fire and Yucaipa Police. 
 