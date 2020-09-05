Wildfire sparks near Yucaipa, evacuation orders issued

As a heatwave hits Southern California over Labor Day weekend, firefighters are on high alert working to contain a wildfire in San Bernardino County.

The El Dorado Fire sparked Saturday afternoon on the 37000 block of Oak Glen Rd. in Yucaipa and has burned 800 acres.

Fire officials say the fire is burning at a moderate to dangerous rate of speed.

An evacuation order is effect for residents West of E. Potato Canyon, as well as residents in the Oak Glen community from Oak Glen Rd through to Wildwood Canyon Rd. and Mountain Home Village, Forest Falls and the eastern portion of Yucaipa.

An evacuation warning is also in effect for the Yucaipa bench area. An evacuation center has been set at Yucaipa Community Center.

Officials with the San Bernardino National Forest say a portion of the San Gorgonio Wilderness is closed. Hikers in the Vivian Creek, San Bernardino Peak and Momyer trailheads are being advised to stop their trip and head back to their vehicles.

Smoke from the fire can be seen from Big Bear.

The US Forest Service has set up a unified command with Cal Fire and Yucaipa Police.

