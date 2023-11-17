WILD VIDEO: Tow truck driver rams into parked cars in South LA
LOS ANGELES - Residents in one South Los Angeles neighborhood woke up to a terrifying sound and a shocking sight early Friday morning.
Around 3 a.m., authorities said a tow truck video plowed into up to nine parked vehicles near the intersection of Griffith Avenue and Washington Boulevard in South LA’s Historic South-Central neighborhood, causing a fiery crash and massive pile-up.
Video from the scene showed several cars had significant damage.
Several vehicles were damaged in a multi-car pile-up in South Los Angeles on the morning of Friday, Nov. 17.
Officials said the driver of the tow truck was detained on suspicion of driving under the influence. The name of the suspect has not been released.