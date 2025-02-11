Widower of model drugged, killed by Hollywood producer speaks out after conviction

The Brief In November 2021, Christy Giles and Hilda Marcela Cabrales-Arzola died after being drugged and dumped at two different LA-area hospitals. David Brian Pearce was charged with their murders, and was convicted earlier this month. Giles' widower, Jan Cilliers, is speaking out following Pearce's conviction.



Jan Cilliers, the widower of one of two women who died after being drugged and dumped at two LA-area hospitals in 2021, is speaking to FOX 11 just days after a man was convicted of their murders.

David Pearce was found guilty of murdering Christy Giles and Hilda Marcela Cabrales-Arzola, as well as sexually assaulting seven women between 2007 and 2020.

Cillers called the conviction "emotional."

Christy Giles (left) and Hilda Marcela Cabrales-Arzola (right) / FOX 11 photo

The backstory:

Christy Giles and Hilda Marcela Cabrales-Arzola both died in November 2021, after they were dumped at separate hospitals across Los Angeles County. Giles, a model and aspiring actress, and Cabrales-Arzola, an architect, were having a fun night out in the city the night of Nov. 13, 2021.

The two were last seen in a Pico-Robertson apartment that night. Hours later, Giles' body was found dead outside Southern California Hospital in Culver City. Cabrales-Arzola was found alive outside Kaiser Permanente West Los Angeles Hospital. She died two weeks later, on Nov. 27.

Toxicology reports showed both women had multiple drugs in their systems. It's believed they overdosed in Pearce's apartment.

Pearce and two others were arrested in December 2021, but only Pearce and one other faced charges. Pearce for the women's murders, and Brandt Walter Osborn with being an accessory.

A jury convicted Pearce of Giles' and Cabrales-Arzola's murders, as well as the sexual assault of half a dozen women over the last 20 years.

What they're saying:

Cillers was at the courthouse nearly every day of Pearce's trial. He was out of town visiting family when Giles was found dead outside the hospital. He was in the room earlier this week when Pearce was convicted.

"It was emotional. It was a relief, and a release of emotion," Cilliers said. "But at the end of the day, it wasn't a joyous event that we got the verdict that we were looking for. This whole situation is just unbelievably sad."

Cilliers said he doesn't care what's next for Pearce in prison.

"I don't care," Cilliers said. "As long as he is put away, I'm happy."

What's next:

Cilliers said he plans to testify at Pearce's sentencing hearing, which is scheduled for March 13.

"I think that I will be back for the sentencing. I have plans to," Cilliers said. "So I am going to definitely speak to the judge about what I'm looking for."

Pearce faces 148 years to life in prison.