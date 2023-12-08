Widow of deputy who took own life sues LA County Sheriff's Department

If you or someone you know needs support now, call or text 988 or chat at 988lifeline.org.

The wife of an LA County Sheriff’s deputy who took his own life is filing a $20 million claim against the department.

According to the widow, Michelle Atelano, her late husband was forced to work overtime, which may have contributed to his depression – and his eventual death.

Deputy Artuto Atilano Valdez was one of eight present or former department employees that have committed suicide this year.

At a press conference, Michelle Atelano accused the department of working the deputies to death.

Her attorney, Bradley Gage, recently filed a similar claim for the family of deputy Ryan Clinkunbroomer, who was fatally shot in a Palmdale ambush last September. According to the Clinkunbroomer family, the deputy had been working so many hours of overtime, he was worn down and susceptible to the attack.

Sheriff Robert Luna has acknowledged the problem, saying the department Is doing all it can. Luna said the LASD has added counseling services for personnel and their families, but are still dealing with challenging staff shortages.

Atilano says her husband had repeatedly asked for a change of assignment in LA County jail but had been denied. He died days before his 50th birthday, leaving behind a wife and two young children.