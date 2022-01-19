VP Harris to announce wildfire funds as part of San Bernardino visit Friday

Vice President Kamala Harris will visit southern California Friday, according to the White House

Harris and U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack will visit San Bernardino Friday to announce a federal grant of $600 million for wildfire prevention and restoration.

The money will be used for controlled fires and logging to reduce trees and other vegetation that serve as tinder, and to restore forests and repair infrastructure damaged by wildfires. The money comes as part of $1.3 billion in money for the U.S. Forest Service from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. Harris is expected to deliver remarks shortly before 2 p.m. Friday.

From California, Harris will head to Wisconsin to meet with Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Michael Regan on Monday, Jan. 24. Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff will travel with Harris to both cities, for different events.

The White House has not yet released additional information.

Harris has been in the region a number of times since taking office one year ago Thursday. Back in October, Harris visited Lake Mead to talk about President Joe Biden's climate change proposals, and in September 2021, Harris was in the Bay Area to campaign for Gov. Gavin Newsom ahead of is recall election.

