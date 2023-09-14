Whittier gas leak prompts evacuations

Los Angeles County fire officials said an estimated 75 people were evacuated overnight following a natural gas leak in Whittier.

The leak was reported around 1:30 a.m. Thursday in the 7500 block of Coolhurst Drive, located near the intersection of Norwalk and Mines boulevards. Multiple residents called 911 reporting a strong smell of gas.

Once firefighters arrived at the scene, they began knocking on doors and evacuating people and their pets from 32 homes.

"They said there was a gas leak and I thought it was my house and I was like ‘oh no, what’d I do," a Whittier resident told FOX 11. "I hurried and got a couple of gowns on."

Fire authorities said there are three gas lines that were affected. By 6 a.m. one was mitigated while two continue to be worked on.

The American Red Cross was helping evacuees.

The fire department is expected to provide an update later Thursday morning.