Whitney Houston's legacy celebrated in upcoming auction of rare items

An upcoming auction will celebrate the life and legacy of the late Whitney Houston, offering fans a chance to own rare items from the iconic singer's collection. The Whitney Houston Legacy Foundation Auction is set to take place on Monday, Aug. 11, with proceeds benefiting the foundation's charitable initiatives.

What we know:

Whitney Houston performs on stage at Wembley Arena, London, on 15th May 1988. (Photo by Graham Wiltshire/Getty Images) (Getty Images)

The auction, organized by Julien's Auctions, will feature 25 curated lots donated by the estate of Whitney Houston. These items include fashion pieces, awards, and jewelry, showcasing the singer's timeless style and achievements. The auction is part of a gala event on Saturday, where Jennifer Hudson will perform, aiming to raise funds for the Whitney Houston Legacy Foundation.

What they're saying:

Kody Frederick, the Director of Marketing for Julien's Auctions, expressed excitement about the event, stating, "We're very excited to bring the fashion, the awards, the jewelry to the auction block of 25 lots. Designers from Mark Bauer to Bob Mackie, we've got it all and it really represents a great moment in time for Whitney." He also highlighted the significance of a Bob Mackie-designed casino jacket, noting, "Whitney was known to love to play the slot machines. And so this piece really kind of ties into her and some of the things she enjoyed doing."

Why you should care:

The auction not only offers a unique opportunity for collectors and fans to acquire pieces of Whitney Houston's legacy but also supports a noble cause. The Whitney Houston Legacy Foundation focuses on inspiring and uplifting youth through grants and scholarships, continuing the singer's tradition of philanthropy.

What's next:

Bidding for the auction has been active for three weeks. Interested parties can place bids online, over the phone, or in person, ensuring wide accessibility for those eager to participate in preserving Whitney Houston's legacy.

