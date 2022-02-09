Where to buy official Rams gear?

Show your love and pride for the Los Angeles Rams by sporting their official gear!

From jerseys to hats and socks to towels, there is something for every Rams fan.

You can purchase official Rams merchandise at select retail stores and online.

Below is a list of stores that sell Rams gear.

The Rams beat the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship Game on Jan. 30, and soon after the game NFC Championship gear went on sale.

While there is an influx of people wanting to buy NFL gear federal officials are warning people to beware and make sure what they are buying is legit.

Just a week or so before the Super Bowl, federal authorities began cracking down on counterfeit on NFL merchandise. Several items were seized including fake Super Bowl rings, hats, jerseys and even the Vince Lombardi Trophy.

Customs and Border Patrol officials say purchasing counterfeit items helps fund gang activity, terrorism and causes a huge loss of revenue to US companies.

They are warning people to be careful when purchasing items; the price might be lower but so is the quality.

