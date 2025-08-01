What is KCON? LA declares Aug. 1 KCON Day to celebrate world's largest K-pop festival
LOS ANGELES - Aug. 1 is officially KCON Day in Los Angeles.
The celebration comes on the inaugural day of the world's largest K-pop fan and artist festival happening over three days at Crypto.com Arena and the LA Convention Center.
Since its founding in 2012, KCON LA has grown into a major international event, attracting more than 100,000 fans each year. The festival's impact extends beyond California, with nearly 40% of its attendees traveling from outside the Golden State to attend.
There will be an exciting lineup of K-pop artists and exclusive fan experiences.
Notable acts include NCT 127, MONSTA X, ZEROBASEONE, izna, and HxW (SEVENTEEN) who will perform, offering fans an opportunity to see their favorite idols up close.
In addition to the star-studded performances, KCON LA 2025 will feature signature fan-favorite programs, including meet and greet sessions, the world-renowned K-pop music show M COUNTDOWN, and the DREAM STAGE. The DREAM STAGE provides fans with a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to perform live alongside K-pop stars, a highlight that continues to build excitement for the festival every year.
For more information or to see if tickets are still available, visit kconusa.com.
The Source: Information for this story is from KCON's website.