What is KCON? LA declares Aug. 1 KCON Day to celebrate world's largest K-pop festival

The Brief The Los Angeles City Council will declare August 1 as "KCON Day" in a formal presentation led by councilmembers. The declaration honors KCON, a major K-pop festival, for its cultural and economic contributions to the city. The festival attracts over 100,000 fans annually, with nearly 40% traveling from outside of California.



Aug. 1 is officially KCON Day in Los Angeles.

The celebration comes on the inaugural day of the world's largest K-pop fan and artist festival happening over three days at Crypto.com Arena and the LA Convention Center.

Since its founding in 2012, KCON LA has grown into a major international event, attracting more than 100,000 fans each year. The festival's impact extends beyond California, with nearly 40% of its attendees traveling from outside the Golden State to attend.

There will be an exciting lineup of K-pop artists and exclusive fan experiences.

Notable acts include NCT 127, MONSTA X, ZEROBASEONE, izna, and HxW (SEVENTEEN) who will perform, offering fans an opportunity to see their favorite idols up close.

In addition to the star-studded performances, KCON LA 2025 will feature signature fan-favorite programs, including meet and greet sessions, the world-renowned K-pop music show M COUNTDOWN, and the DREAM STAGE. The DREAM STAGE provides fans with a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to perform live alongside K-pop stars, a highlight that continues to build excitement for the festival every year.

For more information or to see if tickets are still available, visit kconusa.com.