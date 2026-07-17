405 Freeway Sepulveda Pass closures return this weekend: What to know

The Brief Caltrans is resuming extensive overnight and weekend lane, ramp, and connector closures on the 405 Freeway through the Sepulveda Pass beginning Friday night. The southbound 405 Freeway will be reduced to two lanes through Monday morning, with several key closures, including the Burbank Boulevard on-ramp and the northbound 101 connector. Closure schedules, dates, and lane reductions are subject to changes due to unexpected weather shifts or operational issues.



Caltrans crews are resuming major repaving efforts along the 405 Freeway through the Sepulveda Pass, triggering significant overnight lane and ramp closures this weekend.

Drivers are strongly urged to plan ahead, budget extra travel time, or find alternate routes to avoid heavy delays.

What we know:

Starting Friday night, drivers will face the following specific disruptions:

Southbound 405 Freeway: Reduced to just two lanes between the southbound 405 connector to 101 connector and the southbound 101 connector to southbound 405.

Burbank Boulevard: The on-ramp to southbound 405 will be completely closed.

Northbound 405 Freeway: The off-ramp to Getty Center Drive will be closed. (Note: Northbound 405 will not experience main lane reductions).

101 Freeway Connectors: The northbound 101 connector to southbound 405 will be closed. The southbound 101 connector to southbound 405 will be narrowed down to a single lane.

Speed limits are reduced to 55 mph in designated northbound and southbound sections of the work zone.

Nearby residents and businesses masy experience increased noise, vibrations, and dust during construction hours.

The closures are part of a $143.7 million 405 Freeway Pavement Rehabilitation Project designed to extend pavement life and improve safety between Van Nuys and Westwood.

What they're saying:

Caltrans is urging the public to exercise extreme caution when navigating the active construction areas, reminding motorists to "Be Work Zone Alert" and to "Slow for the Cone Zone."

Officials are strongly encouraging drivers to "seek alternate routes and explore public transportation options to reach their destinations."

What you can do:

If you must travel through the Sepulveda Pass this weekend, consider using public transportation or utilize the official Caltrans detour route for the major connector closure:

Official Detour Route (Northbound 101 to southbound 405): Motorists traveling on northbound 101 should exit at the Sepulveda Boulevard off-ramp, travel south directly on Sepulveda Boulevard, and re-enter the freeway via the Sepulveda Boulevard on-ramp to southbound 405.

Real-time highway conditions and live closure updates can be monitored closely by checking the Caltrans Quickmap website or the Caltrans D7 News portal before heading out.

What's next:

The same closures are planned for next weekend (July 24-27).