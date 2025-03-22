West Hollywood residents suffer months of neighbor from 'Hell,' say officers can't do anything

West Hollywood residents say they've been living in fear of their violent neighbor at their apartment complex for months. But, even though they've called police multiple times, they say nothing has changed.

Violent neighbor caught on camera

What we know:

Residents at the apartment complex on N. Fairfax Avenue in West Hollywood say the chaos has gone on for months. A neighbor, caught on security camera footage, is seen violently banging on doors, throwing trash cans, and breaking windows.

He'll verbally attack his neighbors when they're near, and screams in his apartment well into the night.

Those in the building say they've called the police at least 25 times, but officials say they aren't able to do anything.

Multiple calls to the police

What they're saying:

"It has been violent beyond anything you can imagine," said one resident who didn't want to be identified. "I am talking 2 a.m., 4 a.m., 6 a.m… If you can imagine a sledgehammer being bashed against the door, the walls, for hours a day."

Another resident said she could hear the man going on a rampage in his own apartment.

"It just sounded like he was smashing furniture in there," she said. "And then all of a sudden, the banging turned into the building shaking."

Since the man hasn't physically harmed anyone, and most of the destruction is confined to his own apartment, residents say deputies have told them there's nothing they can do.

Neighbors say they're speaking out so that something will be done.

"We have to wait for it to get too bad for them to actually do anything, which is why they make Dateline," said yet another resident.

Eviction coming

What's next:

The landlord of the apartment complex tells FOX 11 that the tenant will be forcibly evicted later this week.