'Neighbor from hell' sought by Santa Ana police in custody

Nancy Varela, 28, was wanted by Santa Ana police for repeatedly violating an active restraining order against her neighbor. FOX 11's Gina Silva was the first to report Varela's alleged actions against Zoyda Mendez.



A woman wanted by Santa Ana police for violating a restraining order turned herself in to authorities on Wednesday.

The suspect, 28-year-old Nancy Varela, allegedly violated the active order against her neighbor multiple times, according to a bulletin released by the Santa Ana Police Department.

"Nancy is known for yelling profanity, instigating fights, physically assaulting the victim in the past, and vandalizing her property," police said.

FOX 11's Gina Silva was the first to report Varela's alleged actions against Zoyda Mendez. Her daughter spoke to FOX 11 last week, sharing that the "unprovoked physical attacks and relentless harassment" has been going on since 2020.

"My mom was bleeding in the face. Her tooth was loose," Stephanie Mendez said. "She had scratches all over her chest. Who wants to see their parent like that?"

On October 23, Varela was captured on cell phone video yelling obscenities and issuing chilling threats: "You get no f*****g respect, you're an ugly a** b***h!"

"I’m gonna f*** you up... I’m gonna kill you, you f*****g b***h," she yells.

The family said restraining orders were filed and despite Varela's multiple arrests, the attacks continue to happen.

Stephanie even took the case further to the Santa Ana City Council, seeking urgent intervention for her mother.