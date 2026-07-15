Pointe Fire in Santa Clarita prompts evacuation warnings

The Brief A brush fire broke out in Santa Clarita on the afternoon of Wednesday, July 15. Evacuation warnings were issued for residents along Centre Pointe Parkway.



Firefighters are working to knock down a fire in Santa Clarita that broke out Wednesday afternoon amid an ongoing brutal heat wave in Southern California.

What we know:

Los Angeles County fire authorities said the fire, dubbed the "Pointe Fire," broke out at 21380 Centre Pointe Parkway just after 1 p.m.

Structures were threatened in the area and an hour later, a second-alarm fire was requested. The fire was initially estimated to be five acres before it quickly grew to 52 acres, with no containment.

EVACUATION WARNING

An evacuation warning is in place for residents along Centre Pointe Parkway in zone SCL-CARLBOYER. "Prepare to leave if you live here or are nearby. Considering leaving now if you need more time to evacuate," officials said.

The area is located near the intersection of Golden Valley and Soledad Canyon Road.

In addition, Metrolink has been shut down from Newhall to Via Princessa.